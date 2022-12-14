Building the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

The Dolphins boast arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL with Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who just missed the fourth and final WR spot here. Hill has the second-most receiving yards league-wide with 1,460 and has played a huge role in the Dolphins’ Offensive success. He’s a reliable field-stretcher for Tua Tagovailoa and opens up the field for the rest of the unit. The Ultimate playmaker with the ball in his hands, Hill became the first player in the Super Bowl era to score a 50-yard touchdown five different ways — rushing, receiving, kick return, punt return and fumble recovery, which occurred in Sunday night’s loss — per NFL Research. Adams has been exceptional in his first year with the Raiders; it’s been so much fun watching him and my brother, Derek, make sweet music again. That Chemistry has helped Adams record a league-leading 12 TD passes and 1,247 receiving yards (third-most in the NFL). On the Bills’ No. 2-ranked offense, Diggs is the top playmaker outside of Josh Allen. He’s as reliable as they come and never shies away from big Moments, collecting 1,239 receiving yards and 10 receiving TDs in 2022. Chase is as good as anyone in the league, especially when paired with his former LSU teammate Joe Burrow, with 2,276 receiving yards and 20 receiving TDs in 26 career games. He’s missed some time this season due to a hip injury, but when he’s on the field, Chase is the X-factor that takes the Bengals’ offense to another level.