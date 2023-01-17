Building on a focus in international literature, UTSA’s doctoral program in English celebrates 20th anniversary | UTSA Today | UTSA

The program received a significant early boost with the hiring of faculty members Norma Cantu in 2000, now the Norine R. and T. Frank Murchison Distinguished Professor at Trinity University, the first Ph.D. Graduate Advisor of Record for the program. Cantu was instrumental in developing the program in its crucial early days and forging its direction. Other Faculty hires at that time also included Sonia Saldivar-Hull in 2001 and Ben Olguin in 2000, Scholars who specialized in Latinx literatures, women studies and critical theory.

“Moving the proposal for the English doctoral program through the various stages of approval proved quite a challenge,” he said Mark Bayer, UTSA associate professor of English and department chair. “The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board questioned the need for a Ph.D. program in English amid a challenging national job market in the Humanities and the presence of a well-established program at UT-Austin. The program required a unique focus to acquire approval.”

Bayer added, “The notion of cross-cultural and Transnational Literatures was originally conceived as the US, Mexico, Borderlands, but as interest in our program has grown over the years it has made a marked shift to a much more international approach and to address other previously marginalized groups—African American literature, for instance. We have been accepting more and more international students who bring their own unique perspective to the program and grow it in ways we previously could not have imagined.

Since the doctoral program’s beginnings, more than 50 students have received their Ph.D. degrees. The program’s first two Ph.Ds. were awarded to Lori-Beth Rodriguez in spring 2008 and to June Pedraza in summer 2008.

Graduates of the program have gone on to attain Faculty positions at such institutions as SUNY Oswego, Southern Illinois University and the University of British Columbia. Graduates also hold administrative positions as the Deputy secretary for education in the state of New Mexico, program manager at the UT Health Science Center and Assistant Dean at Texas A&M. Today, 27 students are enrolled in the Ph.D. program, most of them fully funded.