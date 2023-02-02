Building access to clean water in support of Sustainable Development Goal 6

UNICEF is working in Iraq to increase access to safe water for internally displaced persons returning to their communities. UNICEF designed and constructed a modern filter system at the Al-Qa’qa’ water treatment plant. This highly complex modernization project included excavation, construction and electrical and mechanical work to install and operationalize the filtering system. The plant serves 300 primary and secondary schools, the main hospital and four primary health care centers.

Completed in 2021, this project will provide access to clean water for over 450,000 people.

Expanding access to clean drinking water for nearly 900,000 people in Venezuela

Although Venezuela ranks as one of the world’s top 15 countries in renewable freshwater resources, the ongoing economic crisis has severely disrupted continuous access to clean water and basic sanitation for nearly 8 out of 10 Venezuelans. Even with government price controls, a bottle of water costs around US$3. But with a minimum wage of approximately US$8 per month, clean drinking water is out of reach for many.

In a 2020 project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), UNICEF Coordinated multiple stakeholders – including the Ministry of Water, the Hidrolago water authority, local community leaders and private sector companies – to work together towards improving access to clean drinking water for some of the 867,965 people (approximately 300,000 of whom are under 19 years old).

This large-scale project, valued at over US$39 million, involved Rehabilitation of the Wüimpala water treatment plant in Zulia State (see video below). The production capacity and water quality of the treatment plant had significantly deteriorated over recent years. As a result, the water supply to communities was untreated and sometimes intermittent or unavailable for more than a month. UNICEF provided technical expertise in installing an advanced treatment and purification process, including a chlorine dosing system, water filtration valves and flocculation (a water treatment process in which small particles form larger flocs to be removed from the water).