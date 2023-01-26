Build your professional network

Friday, January 27

Center Aging Monthly Yoga & Lunch will be at 12 pm at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled Atrium at the Reeves Center. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].

Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 pm on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the DC area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.

Trans Support Group will be at 7 pm on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].

Saturday, January 28

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 pm online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.

Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 am on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].

Sunday, January 29

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 pm at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

AfroCode DC will be at 4 pm at Decades DC. This event is an experience of non-stop music, dancing and good vibes, and a crossover of genres and fusion of cultures. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Monday, January 30

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 am on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 pm at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host the event and there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, January 31

“CONNECTails: Lively Networking for Entrepreneurs & Investors” will be at 6 pm at Saigon Noodles & Grill. This event is the premier Networking and professional development organization for more than 25,000 entrepreneurs, VCs and angels, CEOs, and other business leaders in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, February 1

Job Club will be at 6 pm on Zoom. This is a Weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and Networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Comedy & Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30 pm at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes, and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Thursday, February 2

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 pm. .if they are chosen to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

API Queer Support Group will be at 7 pm on Zoom. This event is a support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community. For more information, email [email protected].