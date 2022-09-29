Buffs to face improved Arizona offense sparked by QB Jayden de Laura – BuffZone

When Arizona’s football team came to Boulder a year ago, the Wildcats were a mess at quarterback.

They had used three different starters in the first four weeks and lost one of them to a season-ending injury. A second QB suffered a season-ending injury in the 34-0 loss to Colorado.

A year later, it’s the Buffs (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12) who have started three different quarterbacks while trying to spark the offense and the Wildcats are in good hands with Jayden de Laura steering the ship.

“Very confident quarterback, very experienced quarterback,” CU head Coach Karl Dorrell said of de Laura. “I think he’s a big catalyst for their offense. He’s a really good player.”

CU visits the de Laura and the Wildcats on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. (7:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network).

Last year, de Laura was the Pac-12 Offensive freshman of the year after throwing for 2,798 yards and 23 touchdowns for Washington State. He then transferred to Arizona, where he helped transform the passing game of the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1).

“He’s really given that offense the life and the confidence that you would want,” Dorrell said. “He’s an experienced player that knows how to read defenses, he can extend plays, he has really good vision, he can move the safeties with his eyes. He does really, really good Veteran moves and things that are allowing for that offense to kind of hit on all cylinders. I would say the quarterback has really made a world of difference for them.”

So far, de Laura has thrown for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns, but he’s also been intercepted six times.

The favorite target for de Laura has been another transfer, Jacob Cowing. The former UTEP star has 28 catches for 386 yards and six touchdowns – leading the Pac-12 in all three categories.

“(Cowing) is one of the best that we’ve seen so far,” Dorrell said. “He’s probably the most dangerous when the ball is in his hands and he’s mid-play, so he has run-after-catch skills. We’re really concerned about what he can do.”

Led by de Laura and Cowing, Arizona is averaging 29.3 points, a big jump from a conference-worst 17.2 in 2021.

