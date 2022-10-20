Buffs striving for consistency – BuffZone

JR Payne is pleased with the progress of the Colorado Women’s basketball team during preseason practices, but with the season opener less than three weeks away, there is still a lot of work to be done.

CU is more three weeks into preseason camp and will host New Mexico State in the season opener on Nov. 7.

