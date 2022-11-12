Buffs routed by No. 8 USC Trojans—BuffZone

LOS ANGELES – Throughout the first quarter on Friday night, the Colorado Buffaloes played well enough to create some measure of hope.

When the second quarter began, USC started playing like USC.

Despite a good start, Colorado was routed by the eighth-ranked Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 55-17.

It was the eighth time this year that CU (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) has lost by 23 or more points and the Buffs matched the worst 10-game start in program history. CU also dropped to 0-16 all-time against the Trojans (9-1, 7-1).

