Buffs rebound by sweeping Oregon State – BuffZone

The NCAA Tournament hopes of the Colorado volleyball team will require getting results on the road down the stretch.

But the Buffaloes will at least have a fighting chance after getting back on track at home.

Two days after a gut-wrenching Collapse against No. 14 Oregon, the Buffs rebounded on Saturday night with a sweep of Oregon State at the CU Events Center.

Dual Setters Brynna DeLuzio and Taylor Simpson combined for 33 assists — 18 from DeLuzio, 15 from Simpson — as the Buffs had little trouble dispatching the Beavers 25-12, 25-17, 25-13.

It was the seventh consecutive loss for the Beavers and their 13th in the past 14 matches. The only win during that run was a four-set win against the Buffs in Corvallis on Oct. 21.

CU (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) stood at No. 42 in the latest RPI, squarely in tournament Bubble territory, but the Buffs will likely experience a drop in the updated rankings this week. In order to bolster the team’s tournament credentials, the Buffs will have to get results on the road over the final two weekends of the regular season. The Buffs play three of the final four games on the road, beginning on Friday at No. 20 (8 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Washington).

“I’m happy with the sweep,” CU head Coach Jesse Mahoney said. “I’m impressed with our team for bouncing back from what was a devastating loss for us on Thursday. It shows a lot of character on the team’s part to show up yesterday and today and prepare the way we did. To hold a Pac-12 team to essentially hitting zero goes to the execution of our scheme and overall execution.

“I told the team at the end of the match that if we play the way we did this weekend for the rest of the way, there’s no one we can’t beat.”

Colorado 3, Oregon State 0

OSU12 17 13

CU 25 25 25

Leaders

Kills — Oregon State: Ballioglu 7, Vernon 6. Colorado: Tabron 11, Hart 8, Hadrych 7.

Assists — Oregon State: Balyko 20. Colorado: DeLuzio 18, Simpson 15.

Aces — Oregon State: None. Colorado: Lougeay 2, Schneggenburger 2.

Blocks — Oregon State: Vernon 2, Unal 2. Colorado: Hart 6, Tabron 4.

digs — Oregon State: White 9, Balyko 6. Colorado: Lougeay 11, Tabron 9.