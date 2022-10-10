Buffs Ready for the Arkansas Collegiate at Mystic Creek Golf Club

– Live Scoring

CANYON, Texas –

The West Texas A&M Buffaloes return to the course on Monday and Tuesday as they take part in the Arkansas Collegiate Hosted by the University of Southern Arkansas at Mystic Creek Golf Club (Par 72 – 7,039 Yards) in El Dorado, Arkansas.

The Buffs are coming off a sixth-place finish at last week’s Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational at Amarillo Country Club as freshman Luis Palomo led the way for the WT, fired an even-par 70 in the final round to finish with a 211 (+1) to sit tied for 21st on the leaderboard.

The 13-team event features: Arkansas Tech, Rogers State, Henderson State, Delta State, Harding, Arkansas-Monticello, Southern Arkansas (A & B Team), Drury, Mississippi College, Union, Christina Brothers and West Texas A&M.

Monday will see the teams play 36 holes with a shotgun start at 9:10 am followed by the final round on Tuesday morning with traditional tee times beginning at 8:00 am The Buffs will be paired with Arkansas-Monticello, Mississippi College and Delta State during the first two rounds.

Round 1 Tee Times

Hole #10A – 9:10 am – Luis Palomo

Hole #10B – 9:10 am – Daniel Unger

Hole #11 – 9:10 am – Pablo Rebolleda

Hole #12 – 9:10 am – Kolton Baber

Hold #13 – 9:10 am – Erik Strömfelt

Hole #15 – 9:10 am – Santiago Caride (Individual)

Established in May 2013, the semi-private Mystic Creek Golf Club is nestled among the cathedral pines of southern Arkansas. The club’s 18-hole Kenneth Dye, Jr.-designed course was immediately recognized as one of the Best New Courses by Golf Digest in 2013. The course flows through the rolling timberlines of southern central Arkansas. The facility proudly hosts the Symetra Tour’s Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout as well as the Duck Commander’s NCAA Intercollegiate Championship.