Buffs’ Lizzie Holder adjusting to college game – BuffZone

When asked what she expects out of herself as a freshman with the Colorado Women’s basketball team, Lizzie Holder shrugged her shoulders and laughed.

“I have no idea, honestly,” the 6-foot-1 guard from Stillwater, Minn., said. “Wherever they need me, I’ll be there.”

Like most freshmen in college basketball, Holder is going through the adjustment period from being the star in high school to the newcomer without a defined role.

Colorado Buffaloes guard Lizzie Holder during Women's basketball practice on Sept. 27, 2022, at the CU Events Center in Boulder. (University of Colorado Athletics)
Colorado Buffaloes guard Lizzie Holder during Women’s basketball practice on Sept. 27, 2022, at the CU Events Center in Boulder. (University of Colorado Athletics)

“It’s definitely been really different – ​​kind of like lower on the food chain,” she said. “It’s been hard, but I think mental toughness has grown immensely since I’ve gotten here.

“It’s humbling.”

Holder and the Buffs are in the early stages of preseason practices with the season about a month away. She isn’t surprised by the adjustment she’s going through and that has probably helped her adapt.

At Stillwater, she averaged 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds as a senior, earning first-team all-conference honors. She was also all-conference in tennis.

CU lost some key players to graduation, but also returns six of the nine players from the regular rotation from last year’s NCAA Tournament team that went 22-9.

Five of the six guards from last year’s rotation are back, so finding playing time won’t be easy for Holder.

“It’s exactly what I expected,” Holder said. “So it was nice coming in and not being super surprised, Mostly because I have friends (in college) and I’ve talked to them about what it’s really like. As far as the coaching staff, it’s 100% what I would have expected. They haven’t changed at all from what they were in the recruiting process.”

Head Coach JR Payne and her staff were honest with Holder about what this season might be like for her. But, having Veterans in front of her doesn’t mean Holder is content with taking a back seat.

Holder has the skills and athleticism to push for playing time and she’s taking coaching lessons to heart.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button