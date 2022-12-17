Buffs fall in battle with Bishop Kelley

December 17—The Buffs fought to the end.

McAlester Hosted Bishop Kelley at Bob Brumley Gymnasium for the final game in 2022 on Friday, where the Buffs fell in a 72-52 battle with the Comets.

The Buffs exploded out of the gate early, using a barrage of points from Adonis Holiman, Cole Allen, Garrett Pickett, and Lewis Woodmore on the way to a 22-8 lead after the opening quarter.

But in the second quarter, it was the Comets’ turn to respond. Although the two teams battled back and forth, Bishop Kelley finished off the half with an 8-0 run to make it a 31-25 McAlester lead at the break.

Kelley jumped out on a run after the locker room visit, jumping out to an eight-point lead. But the Buffs punched right back, using a bucket from Allen and a two-handed put-back slam from Malachi Wrice to cut into the deficit.

Pickett later added points for the Buffs, but it would be the Comets holding on to the 46-37 lead heading into the fourth.

Eli Chatman and Woodmore scored for McAlester to start the final quarter, but the Comets answered with a scoring run to jump out to a 59-41 lead as a timeout was called with 5:22 left in the game.

Holiman drained a triple on the other side, later followed by a driving score and a pair of free throws from Brayden Bumphus. The Comets responded with a score, but Jake Forehand Struck right back for the Buffs.

The back-and-forth battled continued for the remainder of the game, but it’d be the Comets holding on to take the win.

Holiman led the way for the Buffs with 14 points, followed by Allen with 10 points, Pickett with eight points, Woodmore and Wrice with four points each, Bumphus with three points, and Kaiden Duke with a pair of free throws.

Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will return to the Hardwood on Jan. 3 as they hit the road to battle Shawnee.

