Buffs’ DT Jalen Sami elevating game in second half of season – BuffZone

As a whole, the Colorado defense has had a rough season.

As an individual, however, Jalen Sami has elevated his game. A fifth-year junior defensive tackle from Colorado Springs, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Sami continues to play high level football in the trenches for the Buffs (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12), who host No . 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0) is Saturday at Folsom Field.

One of the most experienced players on the defense, Sami has started dominating more in recent games as he gets familiar with first-year defensive line Coach Gerald Chatman.

“This kind of goes to show you that football takes time because he wasn’t playing like how he’s playing now at the beginning of the year,” Chatman said. “All the techniques were new, just the details in it. It’s taken him up to this point. Now when I watch him I’m like, ‘You’ve got it.’

“Now you’re gonna see him continue to take off like he’s been doing, really for the last three weeks. He’s taken off versus tough opponents and been productive.”

On the season, Sami has 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and three quarterback pressures. At Oregon State on Oct. 22, he had a season-high five tackles and his first TFL of the season. He matched those numbers on Saturday against ASU and was named the Buffs’ defensive player of the game.

“Extremely humbling,” Sami said of the team honor. “I give my all to the team. I’m a Colorado native. We’ve been through thick and thin. I’ve seen a lot of adversity over my time being here and just how you react just shows your identity, your character.

“I feel like I played my best game that game. So for this next week, I’m trying to focus on topping that, making that better, making more plays, seeing what I can do to help this team win football games. If that starts up front, then I’ll do what I can.”

Sami has started every game at defensive tackle this season, but has been a different player since CU promoted Chatman to Coordinator on Oct. 2 after firing Chris Wilson.

“Personally, I feel like I’ve just improved every game,” he said. “I’ve gotten better. I learned from my Mistakes and trying to have a perfect game, that’s like my main goals. Have a game where I don’t mess up on no technique, no mental errors and I play well and just have the same type of game that I had last week. I’m just striving for that.”

In his career, Sami has played in 36 games (32 starts), with 79 tackles.

Adjustment paid off

Prior to last week, receiver Jordyn Tyson didn’t have any punt returns this season. Cornerback Nikko Reed and receivers Chase Penry and RJ Sneed handled those duties, with Reed being the main returner.

CU’s “goat rope drill” prompted a change. It’s a drill that practices open-field tackles and those tackles, like roping a goat, aren’t easy.

“Every time we’ve watched Jordyn Tyson in that open field tackle drill … he’s made somebody miss and he’s done it in a way that kind of opened your eyes,” Sanford said. “I was sitting there looking at it and I’m like, ‘Jordyn needs to return, period.’”

CU loves Reed in a returning role, too. In fact, Sanford said, “We feel like we have an X-factor in Nikko Reed. Nikko is a tremendous return man.”

However, Reed also has high value at cornerback and he plays nearly every snap on defense. It’s easier to rotate receivers than corners, Sanford said and it “just made more sense” to put Tyson back there.

“And frankly, I think Jordyn starting a series off with a punt return or a kick return almost gets him into a rhythm to go play really good Offensive football,” Sanford said.

The move paid off as Tyson returned four punts for 131 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown, in Saturday’s 42-34 loss to Arizona State. He also caught a career-high five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. He was the Pac-12 special teams player of the week and the freshman of the week.

Reed continued to handle kickoff returns (three for 71 yards vs. ASU). He’s averaging 27.8 yards per return this season.

Notable

Redshirt freshman Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has put his name into the transfer portal. The former three-star recruit did not appear in a game during his two seasons at CU and has been injured this season. … Oregon is making its first trip to Boulder since Oct. 4, 2015. The previous three matchups have all been in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks were originally scheduled to play in Boulder in 2020, but the game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.