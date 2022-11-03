Buffs’ DT Jalen Sami elevating game in second half of season – BuffZone

As a whole, the Colorado defense has had a rough season.

As an individual, however, Jalen Sami has elevated his game. A fifth-year junior defensive tackle from Colorado Springs, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Sami continues to play high level football in the trenches for the Buffs (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12), who host No . 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0) is Saturday at Folsom Field.

One of the most experienced players on the defense, Sami has started dominating more in recent games as he gets familiar with first-year defensive line Coach Gerald Chatman.

