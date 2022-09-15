Buffs aim to get RJ Sneed more involved – BuffZone

Following practice on Wednesday, Colorado head football Coach Karl Dorrell watched receiver RJ Sneed run up the hill from the field to the locker room.

The senior transfer from Baylor looks and feels healthy, and the Buffaloes would like to get him more involved in the offense than he’s been through the first two weeks.

Sneed, who caught 133 passes during his career at Baylor, has only three catches for 24 yards so far this season. He could be more of a factor at Minnesota on Saturday (1:30 pm, ESPN2).

