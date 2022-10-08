Buffalo volleyball sweeps two at home Thursday – Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School volleyball team overcame its usual slow start in its opening set to Rally and defeated Ulysses in a three-set nail-biter, winning 24-26, 25-14, 25-23, before Rolling past Rival Dodge City in the nightcap of Pink Out Night in straight sets, 25-8, 25-17. The doubleheader Sweep improved the Buffs’ season record to 17-9 and they will now head to the tough McPherson Invitational on Saturday where the first serve begins at 9 a.m. They will host Western Athletic Conference Nemesis Liberal at home on Tuesday in a dual where it will be a best 3-of-5 match. The varsity match will begin at approximately 5:30 pm following the JV match. For the one night, however, Buffs’ head Coach Trista Bailey could just enjoy a pair of wins after her team had struggled in a pair of losses on the road Tuesday at Hays where they lost to the Indians and to Phillipsburg. “For whatever reason we have a hard time getting balls down against Ulysses,” Bailey said of the three set battle that saw them narrowly win the third and deciding set after handily winning Set 2 to equal the match at one-a-piece. “They just play hard and scrappy. The more the ball crosses the net the more flustered we become. They’re a good team.”

Subscribe Now to continue reading.

Log In

Join Now