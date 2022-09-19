Buffalo is ready for Monday Night Football and an “absolutely bananas” environment

Knowing what a Bills tailgate entails, Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said he expects Monday to be “stupid crazy”. Kelly, who played in front of Bills fans for 11 seasons, feels that the atmosphere is different from when he was playing with the heightened level of enthusiasm the younger generation of Bills Mafia brings game after game.

“I’ve already talked to a few people and they’re already thinking about jumping on the tables,” Kelly laughed. “Maybe they should lay back and not do too many table jumps yet since it’s only the beginning of the season. I can see maybe a two-foot jump, but no 5-10 feet jumps right now. It’s too early for that, but I’m pumped up and I’m excited.”

“Even though the older generation still brings it, this new generation being called Bills Mafia, I think they’ve taken it to heart,” Kelly added. “They love it, they enjoy it, and they wrap their arms around it.”

To further elevate the excitement level for Bills fans of all ages, media personalities Trey Wingo and Kenny Mayne will be in town with the Caesars Sportsbook Truck Tour. Wingo shared that he’s not sure if expectations have ever been higher in Buffalo for a team than this year’s Buffalo Bills, and added, “Yes, that includes the teams that went to four straight Super Bowls.”

“They have everything they need: a great quarterback, a great coach, a great defense, and a great culture,” Wingo said. “This home opener should be absolutely bananas after the whooping they put up on the Rams last Thursday.”