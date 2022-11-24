Buffalo hosts New Jersey after Skinner’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabers (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 8 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabers host the New Jersey Devils after Jeff Skinner’s two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Sabres’ 6-2 win.

Buffalo has a 5-6-0 record at home and a 7-9-0 record overall. The Sabers have a 9-5-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

New Jersey has a 13-3-0 record overall and an 8-1-0 record on the road. The Devils rank third in NHL play with 60 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

Friday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Sabers won 5-2 in the last meeting. Skinner led the Sabers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Sabres. Skinner has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has seven goals and 14 assists for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-8-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Devils: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jack Quinn: out (undisclosed), Kyle Okposo: out (lower-body), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed), Rasmus Asplund: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .