Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says Bills would be ‘crazy not to at least look into’ acquiring WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the ongoing story of where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up playing this year, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the Bills are not opposed to checking out the wide receiver as a late-season signing.

“OBJ’s a heck of a talent,” Beane told reporters. “You know where he was drafted, obviously he had the great catch and he might have been the MVP of that Super Bowl, does he not tear the ACL. But he’s a heck of a player, everyone in this room knows who OBJ is. … And you know me, if we think he can help this team, we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.”

Beane’s comments come amid months of rampant speculation over where Beckham, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL, will land once he’s fully recovered.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that the teams likely to be most interested in him are playoff contenders with a receiver need. Rapoport added at the time that the Bills were considered a possible suitor for Beckham, and now Beane’s comments have fueled that fire. But Beane was careful to say that any deal with the star WR would have to be carefully considered, weighing multiple variables to determine whether a signing would benefit the team as a whole.

“If we did, you have to remember there’s finances, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would all have to line up,” Beane said. “But yeah, a guy of his talent, of course we would look into that.”

Beane is not the first member of the Bills organization to comment on the possibility that Beckham could end up in Buffalo.

Von Miller, who himself played on the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI-winning team with Beckham before signing with the Bills in the offseason, has commented on Beckham’s options on multiple occasions, even saying in early October that he guarantees the wide receiver is coming to Buffalo. But there’s still been no announcements affirming or denying Miller’s claims, and Beckham remains unsigned.

Beckham is likely to be a coveted late-season free agent, the second season in a row he will be in that position. OBJ joined the Rams in November of 2021 after the Browns granted his release, and became a key contributor as Los Angeles went on its playoff run. After catching the first touchdown in February’s Super Bowl, however, Beckham exited the game with a torn ACL.

As ACLs usually take nine months to heal, mid-November has been the anticipated date for Beckham’s potential return to action, meaning discussions are only going to ramp up in the next few weeks.