Buffalo blocks field goal to keep 22-10 lead

The Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns was relocated due to a record-breaking snowstorm in western New York. Buffalo will instead look to get back on a hot streak at Ford Field in Detroit.

The NFL moved Sunday’s 1 pm game to Detroit due to the impending storm. The Bills home in Orchard Park was pummeled with 77 inches of snow as of Sunday morning. The game sold 56.00 tickets in less than three hours after it was relocated.

Bills block field goal – 1:37 3rd quarter

Buffalo’s special teams made a big play. Cleveland drove to the Bills’ 16-yard line, but Jacoby Brissett was flushed from the pocket and threw incomplete on third-and-10. Cleveland brought on Cade York for a 34-yard field goal attempt, but it was blocked by Siran Neal.

David Njoku hurdled a man. The Browns tight end took a short pass from Jacoby Brissett 21 yards, leaping over safety Jordan Poyer to the Bills’ 16-yard line.

Devin Singletary scores on a TD run – Bills 22, Browns 10

The Bills picked up 32 yards on their first play. Josh Allen completed to Gabe Davis for 17 yards and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was flagged for roughing the passer. Allen hit Dawson Knox over the middle for 23 yards on the next play. Devin Singletary ran up the middle for 13 yards and then finished off the drive with a 5-yard TD run. The Bills were unsuccessful on the two-point conversion attempt. Buffalo has scored 19 straight points.

Bills defense gets fourth-down stop – 5:49 3rd quarter

Buffalo’s defense forced a three-and-out. Cleveland faced third-and-1 from the Bills’ 27 and Jacoby Brissett was stopped two straight plays for no gain.

Tyler Bass makes a 56-yard field goal – Bills 16, Browns 10

The Bills scored in the final seconds of the first half and received the ball to start the second half. Josh Allen started with a 16-yard completion to Stefon Diggs. Running back James Cook sprang Loose for 17 yards. Nyheim Hines was tackled for an 8-yard loss and Allen’s 19-yard scramble was called back due to an Offensive holding penalty on guard Rodger Saffold. Tyler Bass made a 56-yard field goal.

Josh Allen throws TD to Stefon Diggs – Bills 13, Browns 10

Buffalo’s offense finally got going in the final two minutes. Josh Allen took a checkdown to Dawson Knox for 7 yards to start the drive. Devin Singletary ran for 5 yards and Knox made another 7-yard grab. Allen went deep for Gabe Davis for 28 yards to the Browns’ 29. Singletary ran for 7 yards and Allen scrambled for 6 yards and a first down to the 16-yard line. Allen hit an open Davis for 8 yards with 38 seconds left. Singletary was short on a second-down run to set up third-and-inches. Singletary ran up the middle for 3 yards to give the Bills another set of Downs with 23 seconds remaining. Allen fired to a wide open Stefon Diggs on the back of the end zone for the touchdown. It’s Diggs’ eighth touchdown of the season.

Browns punt before Halftime – 1:54 2nd quarter

Jacoby Brissett lofted a pass down the left sideline to Amari Cooper for 24 yards on third-and-4 but Cleveland’s possession stalled there. Nick Chubb was stopped at the line of scrimmage, Von Miller flushed Brissett out of the pocket on second down and the Browns were called for a false start on third down. On third-and-15, Brissett went deep for Cooper, who caught the ball but his second foot was out of bounds. Corey Bojorquez’s punt went just 28 yards to the Bills’ 22. Buffalo has all three Timeouts remaining.

Buffalo finally gets a first down, Tyler Bass makes a field goal – Browns 10, Bills 6

Buffalo converted a third down with Josh Allen tossing to Dawson Knox for 11 yards and Buffalo’s first first down of the game. Rookie running back James Cook burst for a 17-yard run. Devin Singletary Shook a couple of Defenders for 9 yards. Fullback Reggie Gilliam was flagged for Offensive holding to give the Bills first-and-19 from the Browns’ 23. Allen threw incomplete for Isaiah McKenzie on first down, James Cook ran for 5 yards and Allen’s pass for was out of the reach of Nyheim Hines. Tyler Bass made a 36-yard field goal.

Bills get turnover on fumbled snap – 8:17 2nd quarter

Cleveland’s offense was looking sharp until it turned the ball over on a center-quarterback snap exchange. Jacoby Brissett started with an 8-yard pass to Amari Cooper and Kareem Hunt gained 21 yards on four carries to cross midfield. On second-and-3, Brissett didn’t receive a snap cleanly from backup center Hjalte Froholdt and lost the ball. Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano recovered it at the Bills’ 48.

Myles Garrett sacks Josh Allen on third down – 11:49 2nd quarter

Buffalo’s offense continues to struggle. Devin Singletary was stopped for no gain on first down and Josh Allen completed to Dawson Knox for 3 yards on second down. Myles Garrett tossed Josh Allen to the ground on third down for a 6-yard loss. Sam Martin punted 52 yards and a holding call on Cleveland on the return will start the Browns at the Bills’ 10-yard line.

Cleveland tacks on a field goal – Browns 10, Bills 3

Nick Chubb took a short pass 28 yards to start Cleveland’s third possession. Two plays later, Chubb ran for 12 yards and followed it up with a 5-yard run to the Bills’ 20-yard line. Jacoby Brissett threw a Strike over the middle to Amari Cooper for 12 yards to close the first quarter. On first down, Matt Milano tackled Nick Chubb out of the Wildcat for a 6-yard loss. Tight end Harrison Bryant couldn’t grab a second down pass from Brissett and Brissett threw off the hands of tight end Pharaoh Brown in the end zone on third down. Cade York made a 32-yard field goal.

Buffalo defensive end AJ Epenesa has his ankle taped up and his return is questionable.

Tyler Bass makes field goal – Browns 7, Bills 3

Buffalo was unable to get a touchdown with the great field position. Josh Allen completed to Gabe Davis for 8 yards but James Cook was tackled for no gain and Allen’s third-down pass was dropped by Davis. Tyler Bass made a 42-yard field goal.

Nyheim Hines has a big punt return – 5:16 1st quarter

Buffalo has flipped the field. Nick Chubb ran for 5 yards but safety Jordan Poyer laid a big hit on tight end David Njoku to break up a pass on second down. Running back Kareem Hunt was flagged for holding to negate a completion to Donovan Peoples-Jones on third down. Corey Bojorquez punted 44 yards and Nyheim returned it 28 yards to the Browns’ 32.

Bills go three-and-out – 7:25 1st quarter

Buffalo’s offense gained 7 yards on its first possession. Josh Allen completed a short pass to Devin Singletary for 5 yards and then center Sam Morse seemed to snap the ball before Allen was ready on second down, resulting in a 2-yard run by Allen. On third down, Allen was pressured and threw the ball away. Sam Martin punted 47 yards to the Browns’ 11-yard line. Buffalo has just 14 three-and-outs this year.

Jacoby Brissett throws TD to Amari Cooper – Browns 7, Bills 0

Cleveland received the ball first and marched down the field for a touchdown. Nick Chubb started with a 17-yard catch-and-run from Jacoby Brissett. Chubb was dropped by Ed Oliver for a 4-yard loss two plays later, but Brissett scrambled for 22 yards to the Buffalo 37 on third down. Brisett connected with Amari Cooper for 16 yards to convert another third-and-long. Chubb lost 3 yards on a run before Brissett threw a 25-yard touchdown to Amari. Brissett went 4-for-4 for 54 yards on the opening drive.

Bills vs. Browns inactives

Here is the full list of inactives for the game:

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, CB Greg Newsome II, RB Demetric Felton Jr., S D’Anthony Bell, DE Isaiah Thomas, G Drew Forbes, DT Perrion Winfrey

Bills: CB Kaiir Elam, DE Greg Rousseau, TE Tommy Sweeney, CB Tre’Davious White, LB AJ Klein, LB Tremaine Edmunds, OL Justin Murray

