Buffalo Blizzard forces 2 CNY girls basketball teams to cancel trip to Florida

Two Central New York girls basketball teams will not compete in a Florida holiday tournament after their flight was canceled because of a winter storm that has ravaged most of Western New York since Friday.

Liverpool and Baldwinsville were scheduled to play in the KSA Holiday Tournament, which began Tuesday in Kissimmee, Florida. The tournament features girls and boys teams from around the country.

The Warriors were able to make some quick adjustments and gain entry into the Amsterdam Showcase. They will face Brooklyn Law and Tech at noon on Wednesday. The Bees, as of Tuesday afternoon, were unable to find another holiday tournament to replace the one they would miss.

“It’s very disappointing for the Seniors as we fundraise all spring and summer for this trip and we tried everything to get them there, including leaving out of different airports,” Baldwinsville Coach Kathy Morse said. “There are no flights anywhere.”

Both teams had their flights out of Syracuse canceled because of the blizzard, which has claimed the lives of 28 people in Buffalo so far. They were scheduled to fly out of Syracuse at 5 am Monday but were notified Christmas night that the flight was canceled, Morse said.

The Syracuse Hancock International Airport remained open throughout the storm, but several individual airlines chose to delay or cancel their flights out of the airport.

The KSA tournament hosts searched all day on Monday for a way to get the teams down to Florida, Morse said. There were at least 10 teams that couldn’t get to the tournament because of the weather, she said.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 am Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists and weather observers recorded more than 49 inches of snow in 72 hours at the Buffalo airport.

Another 2 to 3 inches is expected in the Buffalo area Tuesday, according to the weather service. Temperatures, however, are expected to warm above freezing by Wednesday.

