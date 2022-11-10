Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles in title game?

Judy Battista: Bills over Eagles. The Eagles’ stunning season takes them all the way to the Super Bowl, but the Bills are the NFL’s most complete team, have the season’s best player and will finally deliver Buffalo’s first Lombardi.

Eric Edholm: Bills over 49ers. That’s what I picked in August, so no change yet. Both teams have endured tough breaks, but they’re well-built to endure come playoff time. A classic offense vs. defense Super Bowl.

Gennaro Filice: Bills over Eagles. If the preseason Prediction ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Two well-rounded teams reach the game’s biggest stage, where Josh Allen performs a one-man show to finish the job Jim Kelly just couldn’t complete.

Jeffri Chadiha: Bills over Eagles. The Bills exorcise three decades of heartbreak behind a huge performance by Josh Allen. His brilliance and the Bills’ ability to frustrate Jalen Hurts decide the outcome.

DeAngelo Hall: Bills over Eagles. The Bills win the city’s first Lombardi Trophy with a dominant effort from their defense. The Von Miller magic on the game’s biggest stage continues as he leads the charge with 2.5 sacks.

Dan Parr: Bills over Eagles. Josh Allen makes one more play than Jalen Hurts in a classic Super Bowl, capping off his MVP season by bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo for the first time.

Marcus Grant: Bills over Eagles. Josh Allen cements his Legacy in Western New York as Bills Mafia exorcises its Super Bowl demons.

Chad Reuter: Bills over Eagles. Hide the folding tables — the Bills build a statue of Josh Allen out of chicken wings immediately after he secures the franchise’s first Super Bowl win.

Christian Gonzales: Bills over Eagles. Jalen Hurts makes his first Super Bowl appearance, but Josh Allen gets help from his defense, leading Buffalo to its first Lombardi.

Bobby Kownack: Bills over Cowboys. Dan Quinn’s defense officially puts the Sean Payton Rumors to rest for his head coach, but it’s finally the year for Josh Allen and the table-wrecking mafia.

Lance Zierlein: Bills over Eagles. After being maligned early in their careers, Allen and Hurts put on a show in a high-scoring Super Bowl that sees the Bills finally exorcise their Super Bowl demons.