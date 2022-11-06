Buffalo Bills Vs. New York Jets – Forbes Betting

Betting Matchup Preview

Game Details

Who: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

When: Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9)

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Where: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Betting Odds Summary

Spread: Bills -10.5 (-110), Jets +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bills (-590), Jets (+430)

Total: Over/Under 45.5 (-115/-105)

Note: Odds and lines are current from FanDuel Sportsbook at the time of writing and subject to change.

The Buffalo Bills remain the cream of the crop in the AFC following their fourth straight win. They moved to 6-1 after defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.

As such, Buffalo heads into this AFC East Clash against the New York Jets with the momentum on its side. The Jets sit 1.5 games behind them after falling to the New England Patriots last week – their first loss since Week 3.

Which side will come out on top in this Divisional rivalry game? Let’s dive in with our Bills vs. Jets predictions and best bet.

Spread, Moneyline, Total: Bills vs. Jets

The Bills have their eyes on a Super Bowl run, and this week those odds got a boost by two players. Firstly, they activated cornerback Tre’Davious White off the PUP list. White has been out since the middle of last year when he suffered an ACL injury, but the two-time Pro Bowler is finally ready to rejoin the league’s top-ranked defense.

Buffalo also improved the offense by trading for running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. Hines is a great pass-catching back and the perfect complement to Devin Singletary, who is more of a traditional runner. The former Colt adds even more speed to the Bills’ offense and is a proven playmaker, giving Josh Allen yet another weapon to use.

The Jets have been surprising contenders early on at 5-3 but are coming off a close loss to the Patriots. Their defense has turned things around after a slow start, but the offense has been woefully inconsistent. With just 33 points over the last two games combined, New York’s offense could be in for a long day versus Buffalo’s defense.

The Bills enter this game as 10.5-point favorites on the spread. Even that might be a cakewalk for Buffalo to cover. The Bills have arguably the best offense and defense in the NFL, and while the Jets have a strong defense, they are incapable of keeping up with Allen and co. This Writer is taking Buffalo to win by at least two touchdowns and to cover the spread.

The total of 45.5 is reasonable, but despite the Bills’ potent offense, we’re recommending the under. Both clubs are strong defensively and yield fewer than 20 points per game. Buffalo shouldn’t have trouble putting points on the board, but New York won’t score enough for the over to hit.

Player Prop Bets: Bills vs. Jets

The best player prop bet for this game is Stefon Diggs Over 80.5 Receiving Yards (-113). Diggs has topped 100 receiving yards in three straight games and five times in seven contests this year, averaging a career-high 109.1 yards per game.

This week he will go up against Rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Despite his impressive early resume, Diggs’ speed and veteran football IQ should overpower the young rookie and enable him to post another considerable yardage total.

Our Same-Game Parlay

Same-game parlays are wagers that incorporate multiple legs within the same Sporting event.

There are some intriguing options to put in a same-game parlay for the Bills vs. Jets on Sunday, but here is a look at our four most valuable selections:

Stefon Diggs Over 80.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Zach Wilson Under 206.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Gabriel Davis Over 53.5 Receiving yards (-113)

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+145)

This parlay gives us +1783 odds, which means a winning $100 bet would return $1,783 in profits.

We’re expecting Buffalo to Blow out New York here, which is why our SGP skews Bills-heavy.

We already covered Diggs, but don’t forget about Buffalo’s No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis. Davis has a modest receiving yards prop of 53.5, which he’s cashed in two of his last three games. With opposing defenses usually keyed in on stopping Diggs, he’s often able to break free for big plays. He’s also seen steady volume with 6+ targets in four of his last five games.

Zach Wilson has continued to be erratic in his second season. While he threw for 355 yards last week against the Patriots, he averaged only 173.3 passing yards in his other four games this season. Expect him to revert to his old ways against a Bills defense allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL (203.1).

Speaking of quarterbacks, our last leg of the parlay is Allen scoring an Anytime touchdown. He’s continued to be active with his legs this year, averaging 43.7 rushing yards per game. He’s only managed to find the end zone twice so far, but he’s due to start scoring more touchdowns, given that he’s never finished a season with fewer than six. With New York focused on stopping the pass, we could see him sneak in for his third rushing TD of the year.