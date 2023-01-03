Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Score, live updates, Highlights

The two hottest teams in the AFC. Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Monday Night Football should be fun.

The Buffalo Bills can maintain control of the top seed in the conference, which comes with a first-round bye in the playoffs, with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:30 pm at Paycor Stadium. It’s the first Showdown between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

Buffalo (12-3) has won six straight games and Cincinnati (11-4) is on a seven-game winning streak. It’s the final Monday night game of the season. All of Week 18’s games will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

This page will be updated throughout the game.

Damar Hamlin injured – 6:12 1st quarter

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin was injured tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Most of the Bills roster came off the sidelines to kneel or stand next to Hamlin as a cart came out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button