Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Score, live updates, Highlights

The two hottest teams in the AFC. Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Monday Night Football should be fun.

The Buffalo Bills can maintain control of the top seed in the conference, which comes with a first-round bye in the playoffs, with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:30 pm at Paycor Stadium. It’s the first Showdown between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

Buffalo (12-3) has won six straight games and Cincinnati (11-4) is on a seven-game winning streak. It’s the final Monday night game of the season. All of Week 18’s games will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

This page will be updated throughout the game.

Damar Hamlin injured – 6:12 1st quarter

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin was injured tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Most of the Bills roster came off the sidelines to kneel or stand next to Hamlin as a cart came out.

Click here for the full story on Hamlin’s injury: Damar Hamlin collapses on the field after making a tackle against the Bengals

Josh Allen limps to sideline – 6:55 1st quarter

Josh Allen Bent down after a third-down incompletion and appeared to grab his lower left leg. A replay showed he was rolled into by defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Tyler Bass makes a 25-yard field goal – Bengals 7, Bills 3

The Bills got Stefon Diggs more involved this week. Diggs, who wasn’t targeted in the first half last week against the Bears, made a 17-yard catch on Buffalo’s first offensive play. Josh Allen scrambled for 9 yards and Devin Singletary ran up the middle for another first down. Buffalo picked up a blitz and Allen completed to Diggs over the middle for 9 yards and a first down. James Cook took back-to-back carries of 7 and 11 yards to the Bengals’ 14-yard line. Reggie Gilliam made a 7-yard grab, Allen threw the ball away on second down and a pass went off Cole Beasley’s hands on third down. Tyler Bass made a 25-yard field goal.

Joe Burrow caps impressive drive with TD pass to Tyler Boyd – Bengals 7, Bills 0

Cincinnati won the toss and wanted to receive. Joe Burrow went deep for Ja’Marr Chase on the first play and Tre’Davious White was called for pass interference. Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson was injured after being blocked by tight end Hayden Hurst. Johnson remained face down on the field as he was tended to by medical personnel. Johnson was able to walk off under his own power and went into the blue medical tent. Joe Burrow took a quarterback sneak for the Bengals’ second first down and then connected with Hurst for a 21-yard gain. On the next play, Burrow fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd.

Bills vs. Bengals game will be delayed until 8:30 pm

Monday Night Football will start 15 minutes later this week. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 pm instead of 8:15 pm so ESPN can air the Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah in its entirety. The Rose Bowl began at 5 pm

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is inactive

Cincinnati will be without its top pass rusher. Defensive end Sam Hubbard is inactive with a calf injury. Hubbard leads the team with 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

QB Jake Browning, HB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, G Jackson Carman and DT Jay Tufele are also inactive for the Bengals.

CB Xavier Rhodes, LB Baylon Spector, OL Justin Murray, OL Alec Anderson, S Dean Marlowe, OL Ike Boettger and TE Tommy Sweeney are inactive for the Bills.

Jordan Poyer has been playing with a torn lateral meniscus

Jordan Poyer was listed as questionable coming into the game but told ESPN’s Lisa Salters that he’ll play and Revealed that he’s been dealing with a torn lateral meniscus in his knee. Poyer missed four games earlier this season and has battled elbow, foot and rib injuries in 2022. He has 54 tackles and four interceptions in 11 games.