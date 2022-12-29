Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Blowout?! ESPN’s Predictions for Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of wrapping up a successful regular season in which they’ve already completed two goals: clinching a playoff spot, and winning the AFC East.

Although all is not finished, the Bills are still in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a win on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium will put them in the driver’s seat for the AFC’s top seed.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is projecting the Bills handily taking care of business against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football,” beating them 37-9.

