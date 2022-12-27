Buffalo Bills Top Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs in Latest NFL Power Rankings

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) are back atop Sports Illustrated’s NFL power rankings and look to be rounding into playoff form. Saturday’s 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears clinched their third-straight AFC East title and made it the Bills’ sixth win in a row.

If the Playoffs started today, the Bills are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and now they can say the same about being the top team in the NFL after the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) lost to the Dallas Cowboys during Saturday’s Christmas Eve NFC East showdown.

