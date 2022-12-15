Buffalo Bills Pick Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prepare for a late-season push towards the playoffs.

But it’s never a bad time to look towards the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor.

ESPN’s Todd McShay Revealed his first-round picks in a Tuesday release of a 2023 mock draft and has Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson being selected by the Bills at No. 28 overall.

Here’s what the mock had to say about the selection of Johnson:

Johnson is great working close to the line of scrimmage, making plays against the run and in underneath coverage. With Jordan Poyer (turning 32 this offseason) headed toward free agency, and Micah Hyde (will be 33 late in the 2023 season) set to do the same after next year, it’s time for the Bills to think about their future at the safety position . Johnson played only nine games this season, but he still had 72 tackles and forced three fumbles.

Although the 5-7 Aggies struggled this season, Johnson helped lead a solid A&M defense that was clearly the strength of the team.

He was second on the team in total tackles (71) and was tied for first with three forced fumbles. The forced fumbles all came in a three-game streak to end the season. Johnson also added a sack and one pass defense.

Adding a young Talent and takeaway-happy player like Johnson to a Bills defense that is already allowing the second-fewest points per game in the NFL this season (17) sounds like a potential match made in heaven.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills … Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets … here!

You’re a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.