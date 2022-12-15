Buffalo Bills Pick Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prepare for a late-season push towards the playoffs.

But it’s never a bad time to look towards the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor.

ESPN’s Todd McShay Revealed his first-round picks in a Tuesday release of a 2023 mock draft and has Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson being selected by the Bills at No. 28 overall.

