Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey Interviewing for Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Position

Former Miami Hurricane quarterback Ken Dorsey could be moving to a new National Football League team, but at the same coaching position.

At just 41 years of age, he’s reportedly going to interview for the Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator position, and he’s already reached the same spot with his current job with the Buffalo Bills.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button