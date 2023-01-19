Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey Interviewing for Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Position

Former Miami Hurricane quarterback Ken Dorsey could be moving to a new National Football League team, but at the same coaching position.

At just 41 years of age, he’s reportedly going to interview for the Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator position, and he’s already reached the same spot with his current job with the Buffalo Bills.

Dorsey has also been a quarterbacks coach for eight years between the Panthers and Bills. In addition, Dorsey worked with some of the best Offensive players in the NFL, including former Hurricanes tight end Greg Olsen when they were both with the Panthers (2013-2017), Bills quarterback Josh Allenplus wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis from Buffalo as well.

To reach those opportunities in the NFL, Dorsey was once a great college quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes. That’s where he truly began to learn a pro-style offense and how to operate under duress.

Dorsey played from 1999-2002, leading the Hurricanes to the 2001 national championship. During his career in Coral Gables, Dorsey threw for 9,565 yards, 86 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions.

A clutch competitor, Dorsey made the difficult throws look easy. That point helped to allow him the chance to move on to the NFL and play for the San Francisco 49ers (2003-2005) and Cleveland Browns (2006-2008). He also played in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts (2010).

It may not be much longer before Dorsey receives a chance to be a head coach at the rate he’s going. At 41, he certainly has time on his side to keep climbing the NFL coaching ladder.

