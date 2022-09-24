Buffalo Bills ‘Might Be Greatest NFL Team of All Time!’ Says Analyst Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee, the colorful former NFL punter who is seeing his star rise as a TV analyst, is all about your Buffalo Bills.

They are, McAfee said in review of their 2-0 start, “an Absolute wagon!”

For those of us who don’t know exactly what that means, they stated it a different way.

“This Buffalo Bills team might go on to be the Greatest of all time,” he said excitedly. “That’s what it certainly appears like here early.”

Is this review coming a bit prematurely? McAfee concedes that, adding that his opinion is the result of watching just two games – two games in which Buffalo dismantled two foes by a combined score of 72-17.

