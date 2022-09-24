Buffalo Bills ‘Might Be Greatest NFL Team of All Time!’ Says Analyst Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee, the colorful former NFL punter who is seeing his star rise as a TV analyst, is all about your Buffalo Bills.

They are, McAfee said in review of their 2-0 start, “an Absolute wagon!”

For those of us who don’t know exactly what that means, they stated it a different way.

“This Buffalo Bills team might go on to be the Greatest of all time,” he said excitedly. “That’s what it certainly appears like here early.”

Is this review coming a bit prematurely? McAfee concedes that, adding that his opinion is the result of watching just two games – two games in which Buffalo dismantled two foes by a combined score of 72-17.

“That’s what it certainly appears like here early,” McAfee said of his “greatest” review. “First against the Rams, (then Monday) night against the Titans. Those are two formidable foes if you look at last year’s records and outcomes.

“And it didn’t seem like the Buffalo Bills slowed down at all.”

McAfee also raved about the atmosphere at Highmark Stadium, saying that the Bills Mafia made Orchard Park “deafening.” He praised the connection between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Suggested that Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey might be better than predecessor Brian Daboll (now the Giants head coach) and said, “Josh Allen might be better than Josh Allen was last year when we thought he couldn’t get better.”

McAfee’s remarks below at NSFW, so earmuffs here.

Any imperfections here in his view? Only, McAfee said, the possibility that the Bills are peaking too early.

The Miami Dolphins are also 2-0 and will have their say as they play host to the Bills in Week 3 on Sunday. And of course, in terms of historical greatness, the four-straight-Super-Bowl Bills of the ’90’s need to be topped by this group before we have a serious conversation about 2022 all-time-ness.

But praise for being 2-0? These Buffalo Bills have earned every bit of that.

