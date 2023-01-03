Buffalo Bills CB Taron Johnson Injured vs. Cincinnati Bengals; Will He Return?

The Buffalo Bills are looking for a signature late-season win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night at Paycor Stadium.

But the Buffalo secondary has already suffered an early injury in a game where it’ll need all the help it can get against an elite Bengals receiving corps.

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson exited in the first quarter after being hit in the upper body on a block from Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on just the third play of the game. The team announced he is being evaluated for a head injury after being taken back to the locker room. His return is questionable.

