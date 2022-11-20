Buffalo Bills block first field goal attempt of the 2022 season vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills started the game slowly but the momentum started to swing back in their favor starting with a touchdown right before the first half. The offense kept that momentum going in the second half with a field goal and a touchdown on their first two drives after halftime.

The Cleveland Browns, who had a 10-3 lead midway through the second quarter, were looking to get back into the game and put together a six-play drive that went 59 yards. The drive stalled and the Browns would have to settle for a field goal attempt from the 16-yard line.

In that range, field goals seem almost automatic but the Bills’ special teams came up with a big play and would block the field goal attempt by Cade York. The block was by defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and was their first blocked field goal for the Bills this season.

Buffalo Bills special teams have made some big plays against the Cleveland Browns

While the offense and defense seemed to struggle in the early parts of this game, the Bills’ special teams have been making plays almost the entire game. It started early by Nyheim Hines who would take the Bills’ first kickoff return for 32 yards.

The next return for Hines was on a punt return by the Browns and this time would return the punt 28 yards and set the team up for their first points of the game. In addition to Hines, placekicker Tyler Bass has been automatic in this game after making four field goal attempts, including a season-long 56-yards.

The Buffalo Bills have a 25-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter and this is due in large part to the different plays that the special teams unit has been able to make today against the Cleveland Browns. If the Bills are able to finish this game out and get the win, players like Tyler Bass, DaQuan Jones, and Nyheim Hines deserve a lot of credit.