Buffalo Bills, Bengals, Chiefs NFL Playoff Plan? Let’s Wait on Facts, Not ‘Educated Guesses’

While the health of Damar Hamlin remains a primary concern, there is a great deal of tension and a great deal of anxiety surrounding how the NFL will solve its scheduling problem arising from the postponement of the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals .

There is also, unfortunately, a great deal of media guesswork.

ProFootballTalk.com reports“Current momentum is pointing toward not resuming the Bills-Bengals game, and declaring it a no contest. Playoff seeding then would be determined based on the outcome of the Week 18 games.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button