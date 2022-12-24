Buffalo Bills at Bears: Josh Allen Throws Goal-Line Interception, Dawson Knox Injured – WATCH

Blame the weather if you please – although the Buffalo Bills pride themselves as being able to thrive when its at its nastiest – but the Christmas Eve start to their game at Chicago is a challenging one.

There is an injury issue … again.

And there is an interception issue … again.

In the first quarter of the game, tight end Dawson Knox landed hard on the frozen turf at Solider Field after hauling in a 24-yard catch and needed to make his way to the medical tent, guided by the training staff that had come to his aid after his 24-yard catch.

Quintin Morris, who scored the first touchdown of his career last week in the win over Miami, is now taking snaps at tight end.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen – who frequently takes the blame for the Bills’ occasional Offensive miscues – tossed a first-quarter deep-ball interception as Buffalo was possibly pushing towards a score.

Allen does have a TD pass in this game, to Gabe Davis.

But as Buffalo moves through the second quarter, the Bears are clinging to a 7-6 lead … yes, because in another tough moment, the Bills did not convert the PAT.

