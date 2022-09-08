Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams golf gear to kick off the NFL season

The NFL is finally here!

The reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and current Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills kick off the NFL season on Thursday night in California.

If you’re a fan of either team, we have you covered for any and all golf related items so you can rep your Squad on the course. If you’re a fan of any other NFL team, we’ll have a full list of items coming just in time for kickoff on Sunday.

College football more your speed? Check out our college football list from last week.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Polos – C&B Pike Constellation Print Stretch Polo



Buffalo Bills Cutter & Buck Pike Constellation Print Stretch Polo (Fanatics)

Price: $99.99

Why we like it: These polos are perfect for the golf course and the pre-game tailgate. You can never go wrong with a classic polo featuring your favorite team’s logo.

Quarter Zips – C&B Adapt Eco Knit Quarter-Zip



[afflinkbutton text=”Buffalo Bills Polo – $99.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/VyX7Bk”%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Rams Polo – $99.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/XxB7OM”%5D

Los Angeles Rams Cutter & Buck Adapt Eco Knit Quarter-Zip (Fanatics)

Price: $94.99

Why we like it: Quarter zip season is nearly upon us. Get ready for the best weather of the year with another classic look. Keeping you both warm and fashionable, these quarter zips are a must grab.

Pullovers – Antigua Fortune Pullover Jacket



[afflinkbutton text=”Buffalo Bills Quarter Zip – $94.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/WDo7Rn”%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Rams Quarter Zip – $94.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/n1dYoa”%5D

Buffalo Bills Antigua Fortune Pullover Jacket (Fanatics)

Price: $114.99

Why we like it: Just like the quarter zips, their time to shine is nearly here. Pullovers are a great fall look and hey, if your team makes a deep playoff push, you can rep them again as we creep into spring.

Golf Balls – 12-Pack DUO Soft Golf Balls



[afflinkbutton text=”Buffalo Bills Pullover – $114.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/6bZmo3″%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Rams Pullover – $114.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/vndYQN”%5D

Los Angeles Rams 12-Pack DUO Soft Golf Balls (Fanatics)

Price: $34.99 per dozen

Why we like it: Want to get an extra 10 yards out of your driver? Grab a dozen golf balls that feature your team’s opponent for the week!

Rangefinders – Zero Friction Laser Pro SM



[afflinkbutton text=”Buffalo Bills Golf Balls – $12.99 per 3-pack” link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/Gj97R6″%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Rams Golf Balls – $34.99 per dozen” link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/ORA7OG”%5D

Buffalo Bills Zero Friction Laser Pro SM Rangefinder (Fanatics)

Price: $279.99

Why we like it: Zero friction has a quality rangefinder. They also personalize it with your team’s logo that doubles as a ball mark.

Carry Bags – WinCraft Caddie Carry Hybrid Golf Bag



[afflinkbutton text=”Buffalo Bills Rangefinder – $279.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/ZdW7LW”%5D

Los Angeles Rams WinCraft Caddie Carry Hybrid Golf Bag (Fanatics)

Price: $299.99

Why we like it: For the loyal and true who don’t miss a Sunday, this carry bag is a must have. Perfect for those who prefer walking to riding, this bag does the job with plenty of features.

Driver Headcovers – Vintage Driver Headcover



[afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Rams Carry Bag – $299.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/9Wo0yY”%5D

Buffalo Bills Vintage Driver Headcover (Fanatics)

Price: $29.99

Why we like it: Want to spice up your bag a little bit? Add a touch of personality and color with a team headcover!

[afflinkbutton text=”Buffalo Bills Driver Headcover – $29.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/NKa7RN”%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Rams Headcovers – $29.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/x9dYrO”%5D

https://www.fanatics.com/nfl/buffalo-bills/buffalo-bills-vintage-driver-head-cover/o-1316+t-92374667+p-47438798816+z-9-1810584000

Putter Covers – Team Blade Putter Cover



Los Angeles Rams Team Blade Putter Cover (Fanatics)

Price: $29.99

Why we like it: A little more subtle than dawning your driver, these putter covers add a splash of personality and color to your flat stick. No promises on not missing your putts wide right.

Cart Bags – Wilson Cart Golf Bag



[afflinkbutton text=”Buffalo Bills Putter Cover – $29.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/dodY5y”%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Rams Putter Cover – $29.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/Ao67nD”%5D

Buffalo Bills Wilson Cart Golf Bag (Fanatics)

Price: $249.99

Why we like it: Just like it’s carry bag cousin, the cart bag is for the biggest of fans. If you prefer to enjoy your rounds in a cart, this is for you.

Microfiber Golf Towel – 16” x 40”



[afflinkbutton text=”Buffalo Bills Cart Bag – $249.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/x9dYz3″%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Rams Cart Bag – $249.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/LPk7R3″%5D

Los Angeles Rams 16” x 40” Microfiber Golf Towel (Fanatics)

Price: $24.99

Why we like it: Towels are an essential. If you don’t want to make your bag a shrine of your favorite team, take the first step and grab a towel with their logo on it.

[afflinkbutton text=”Buffalo Bills Microfiber Towel – $24.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/x9dYzO”%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Rams Microfiber Towel – $24.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/7mgz1O”%5D

https://www.fanatics.com/nfl/los-angeles-rams/los-angeles-rams-16-x-40-microfiber-golf-towel-white/o-1372+t-70268126+p-37826210023+z-9-1434322645

Can Coolers – 12oz. Flipside Powdercoat Slim Can Cooler



Buffalo Bills 12oz. Flipside Powdercoat Slim Can Cooler (Fanatics)

Price: $29.99

Why we like it: Bills Mafia is a thing for a reason. Keep your drink of choice cold (or hot) while you tailgate in whatever weather the Football Gods throw at you.

[afflinkbutton text=”Buffalo Bills Can Cooler – $29.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/jWdYJa”%5D [afflinkbutton text=”Los Angeles Rams Can Cooler – $29.99″ link=”https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/kjdYJv”%5D