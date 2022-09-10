Buffalo Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule

2022-23 Schedule

CANYON, Texas – West Texas A&M head men’s basketball Coach Tom Brown has announced the Buffs 2022-23 schedule, featuring trips to the Small Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame Classic and Holiday Hoops Classic. The upcoming season is highlighted by thirteen home games played inside the First United Bank Center.

The five-time Defending Lone Star Conference Tournament Champions finished with the program’s eighth consecutive winning season at 29-7 with the Buffs making their 20th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Buffs will open the season on Saturday, Nov. 5 against the reigning NCAA Division II National Champion Northwest Missouri State in the SCB Hall of Fame Classic at the Jenkins Field House in Lakewood, Fla., followed by a game against Florida Southern on Nov. 6.

WT will play an exhibition game against Wayland Baptist on Nov. 14 before the Buffs return regular-season action at the First United Bank Center for their home opener against the Aggies of Oklahoma Panhandle State on Nov. 21 to tip off a four-game homestand.

It is Nov. 26, Oklahoma Baptist will make a trip to the Texas Panhandle before WT begins Lone Star Conference play against UAFS (Dec. 1) and Oklahoma Christian (Dec. 3). The following week, the Buffs will hit the road for more conference action at Texas A&M-Kingsville (Dec. 8) and Texas A&M International (Dec. 10).

The Buffs will take a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada to take part in the Holiday Hoops Classic Hosted at the South Point Hotel. WT will take on Missouri-St. Louis on Sunday, Dec. 18 before wrapping-up the tournament against Dominica on Dec. 19.

Following winter break, the Buffs return to LSC play on Dec. 30 with a Matchup in Canyon against Midwestern State before facing Cameron (Jan. 1) to start off the new year. WT will travel to San Angelo to take on the Rams of Angelo State (Jan. 5) in the Junell Center followed by a game at UT Permian Basin (Jan. 7). The next week, the Buffs host Western New Mexico and Eastern New Mexico at The FUB on Jan. 12 and 14.

WT plays five straight games on the road starting with a Matchup at the Burg Center to face DBU (Jan. 19) followed by games against UT Tyler (Jan. 21), Cameron (Jan. 26), and Midwestern State (Jan. 28 ). The road Warriors will finish at Rip Griffin Center to take on the Defending LSC Regular-Season Champion Lubbock Christian on Jan. 31.

UT Permian Basin (Feb. 2) and Angelo State (Feb. 4) make the trip to Canyon before the Buffs finish the road portion of their season at Eastern New Mexico (Feb. 8) and Western New Mexico (Feb. 11). They’ll play their final three regular-season games at home when they welcome St. Mary’s (Feb. 16) and St. Edward’s (Feb. 18) to The FUB with the season finale following on Feb. 23 against Lubbock Christian (Feb. 23).

The LSC Tournament will feature the top eight teams from the league with the Quarterfinals set for March 3 followed by the Semifinals (March 4) and Championship (March 6). The tournament Champion will receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with the South Central Regionals Hosted by the top seed on March 11-14. The NCAA Division II Elite Eight will return to the Ford Center on March 21-25 in Evansville, Ind.