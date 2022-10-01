Buffalo Arts Studio’s Annual Studio Artist Show and Sale showcases the work of the 30 artists who actively make their work on-site. Each year the exhibition featers over 100 pieces of original artwork, including paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and more. Most Studios will also have work on display and nearly all of it can be purchased right off the wall.

The Opening Reception is 5:00—9:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19th, and will include light snacks as well as a donation-based bar with wine and beer.

“I love the annual Studio Artist Show and Sale. It gives me a chance to see a ton of new works produced by the artists, to add to my collection, and to find Christmas gifts at very reasonable prices. It’s also a great opportunity to catch up with the whole BAS community,” says art Collector and Buffalo Arts Studio Board member Mark Kwandrans.

“I come for the art, I stay for the people!” said long time BAS supporter Jim Lenker.

Many of the 30 artists will be on-site and in their studios for this special event. Each studio is unique and offers a glimpse into the creative process central to making engaging artwork. The 2022 Studio Artist roster includes Beth Atanacio, Jozef Bajus, Madeline Bartley, Dennis Bertram, Adrian Blackmon, Kaylee Blesy, Julia Bottoms, David Buck, Tricia Butski, Claudia Carballada, Patrick Foran, Fotini Galanes, Allan Hebeler, Bryan Hopkins, Cheryl Jackson, Erin Kearney, Elizabeth Leader, George Mai, Aprille Nace, Roberto Pacheco, Andrea Pawarski, Betty Pitts Foster, Becca Schwarzberg, Kathleen Sherin, Deborah Stewart, Ann Stievater, Nancy Thayer, Phyllis Thompson, Linda Toomey, Katharine Virag, and Muhammad Zaman.

“I have been a Studio Artist at Buffalo Arts Studio for two decades and I always love seeing the artists come together to share work with each other and the Western New York community. It’s also just really fun to wrap up one of my artworks knowing it will be a gift for someone special,” said artist Kathleen Sherin.

As Sherin’s notes, original artwork makes the perfect gift! Gift certificates for classes and artwork are also available in the gift shop.

Buffalo Arts Studio is located at 2495 Main Street, Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214. The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday-Friday, 11 am–5 pm and Saturdays, 10 am–2 pm The galleries will be CLOSED TThursday, November 25–Monday, November 28, 2022 for the Thanksgiving holiday. For more information about Buffalo Arts Studio, please visit www.buffaloartsstudio.org