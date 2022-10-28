Buffalo Arts Studio is creating community with creativity at the Tri-Main Center

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is an Incredible not-for-profit organization laid out on the fifth floor of the Tri-Main Center that believes that everyone should have Equitable access to the arts.

Since 1991, Buffalo Arts Studio has provided local and regional artists with affordable studio space while offering a robust arts education program for both adults and youth.

Jeff Russo Buffalo Arts Studio occupies the fifth floor inside the Tri-Main Center

“A word we use so often is ‘community.’ It is really at the heart of what we do,” says Shirley Verrico, Curator at Buffalo Arts Studio, “It is a community of artists and artists for the community.”

It’s that approach and vision that has helped Buffalo Arts Studio establish itself as a staple of the Western New York arts community.

“Creativity breeds community, ideas breed ideas,” says Verrico. “People here collaborate, talk to each other and they talk to visitors. You can really get a look inside an artist’s mind.”

Jeff Wick Shirley Verrico is the curator at Buffalo Arts Studio. “We can’t have art galleries, and art educators, if we don’t have artists. Artists need a place to work, it needs to be safe”

Buffalo Arts Studio currently has 30 artists working inside their studio spaces.

“It is very homey, and family-like,” says Muhammad Zaman, who has occupied studio space at BAS for the last six years.

Jeff Russo Artist Muhammad Zaman is an Urban Artist who specializes in Arabic calligraphy. His work can be found in Western New York homes and public places spanning from the City of Buffalo to Niagara Falls.

“I found a community, a family,” says Zaman. “Coming here, looking at other artists, and other works. Just being inspired. I think that makes us want to do better, and improve my work. Just push harder.”

Linda Toomey is a retired elementary art teacher from Williamsville who also says Buffalo Arts Studio feels like home.

“When I retired I needed time to reflect and calm down,” says Toomey, who has been in the Tri-Main Center for 20 years. “I love the camaraderie. I love the leadership. I have so many friends here.”

Jeff Wick Linda Toomey is one of the working artists at Buffalo Arts Studio. She is a retired elementary art teacher who says she has found a home at BAS.

Many of the artists also participate in the center’s education program.

One of the highlights of the educational opportunities at BAS is the “Jump Start” program, which offers instruction to high school students interested in the visual arts.

“That is an intense program, and it’s really exciting,” says Verrico. “We have students from all over Western New York, including half of our student population from the City of Buffalo. We are really committed to these kids, they are really committed to us.”

Jeff Wick Buffalo Art Studio has a robust arts education program for adults and youth.

Verrico says Buffalo Arts Studio provides Scholarships to many of the students who attend the Jump Start program.

“Many of these kids are not the kind of kids who excel at traditional academics. They are artists. They find a support system here. They find their community. We meet them where they are at”

Buffalo Arts Studio also has three professional level gallery spaces which hold around twelve exhibitions a year, and hosts a number of community events including the upcoming Studio Artist Show and Sale.

The annual event will be held on Saturday, November 19th from 5:00-9:00pm inside the gallery space. Most of the art that is on display that night will be available for purchase right off the wall.

Jeff Wick Buffalo Arts Studio Executive Director Alma Carrillo and Curator Shirley Verrico walk through the studio space with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo



“It’s a great way to support local artists,” says Verrico.

Buffalo Arts Studio is open to the public from 11:00-5:00 pm Tuesday through Friday. And 10:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday. BAS is free to visit with a suggested donation of $3 per person.

“We want it to continue to be a place where people come together, where this idea of ​​community is central, and were we learn from each other,” said Verrico.