Buena Vista Volleyball Finishes 2-2 At Their Home Tournament
The Lady Demons fell in match one to Meeker 25-10 and 25-14. Directly after that game they defeated Middle Park 25-12, and 25-18. After a short break they defeated Rival Salida 25-9, and 25-17 and then they fell to Centauri 25-9, and 25-14.
Highlights from Buena Vista Demons Vs Meeker Cowboys
Highlights from Buena Vista Demons Vs Middle Park Panthers
Highlights from Buena Vista Demons Vs Salida Spartans
Highlights from Buena Vista Demons Vs Centauri Falcons
Head Coach Jamie Page gave her thoughts on the tournament…
