Buena Vista Parks & Rec Sponsors Demon Diggers Youth Volleyball

Buena Vista Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the Demon Diggers Youth Volleyball program.

The coed volleyball program consists of camp-style practices led by Buena Vista High School coaches and players. The focus will be to teach fundamental volleyball skills in a fun environment. The program is open to grades 3 through 8 and begins February 23rd.

Cost is $55 and the deadline to register is February 7th. Visit buenavistarec.com to learn more.