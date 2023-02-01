Budget Proposals Will Help India Achieve Goal Of Becoming USD 5 Trillion Economy: Rajnath Singh

The Union Budget for 2023-24 is focused on growth and welfare with a priority to provide support to farmers, women, marginalized sections and the middle class, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh said the budget proposals will lead the country towards achieving its goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy and “top three” economies globally within a few years. The defense minister said the Budget demonstrated the government’s commitment towards supporting growth and welfare oriented policies that will benefit all sections of society including small business owners, farmers, and professionals alike.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 presented by FM Smt. @nsitharaman under the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi is focused on growth and welfare, with a priority to provide support to farmers, women, marginalized sections and the middle class.#VanchitonKoVariyata — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2023

“By creating jobs through investments in infrastructure projects paired with increased spending on agriculture, housing, healthcare and manufacturing sectors will help create more opportunities for everyone and help in driving economic growth further ahead!,” he said.

Singh said the budget proposals will drive economic growth further.

“The increase in Income Tax exemption limit to Rs 7 lakhs and several other tax related reforms will provide a huge relief to middle class including salaried individuals and Retired people. I congratulate the FM and thank Pradhanmantri ji for taking this people friendly decision.

“The Union Budget 2023-24 is expected to bring about positive changes in the country that will lead us towards achieving our goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy and ‘Top Three’ economies within a few years,” he said in another tweet.