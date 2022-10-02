Buddy Hield, Myles Turner is plan b for the Lakers?

NBA Trade Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers may view the possibility of acquiring Buddy Hield, and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers as a plan b.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one team that many around the league will be watching. They must make a return to contender status this season and it remains to be seen how exactly the team plans are making that come to fruition.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, though, you can’t be wrong to say that this team may be one piece away. Unfortunately, last season the team believed that the “last piece” could be Russell Westbrook. At least so far, that hasn’t been the case. It’s widely expected for the Lakers to make a “splash” trade at some point this season.

All offseason long, the Lakers have been linked to Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Thus far, the Lakers have been unwilling to throw in both future first-round picks (along with Westbrook) to make the deal happen. Although, whenever they’re willing to do so, the Indiana Pacers will jump at the opportunity to make that swap.

Because this deal has not been done, it seems as if the Lakers acquiring Hield and Turner from the Pacers is some sort of plan B.

Does that mean the Los Angeles Lakers have a plan A?

If the Lakers view Hield and Turner as some sort of plan B for the team, that would assume there’s a plan A. That’s generally the way it works. I’m not sure it’s possible to have a plan B without a plan A.

Could plan A be the roster as currently constructed? At least for now, it seems that the Lakers are going to enter the season with hopes that health is something that will solve the team’s issues from last season.

Darvin Ham said an early starting group has been: Westbrook, Nunn, LeBron, Davis and Jones Ham today noted how well Nunn has been playing thus far. Austin Reaves has gotten looks at SG as well, and clearly, Patrick Beverley can fit well with any group. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 30, 2022

Maybe. It would make sense for the Lakers to make sure Russell Westbrook can’t work next to this team’s current core.

Or maybe there’s another trade target out there that the Lakers are hoping they can snag at the deadline first? It remains to be seen, although it feels like the Lakers will have options at some point this season – either before or at the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Lakers are one of the most interesting teams heading into the season. And it should be fun to watch it all unfold. This is a team that many expect to make a trade at some point; it’s anyone’s guess when that will actually take place, and for whom it will be.