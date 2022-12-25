Bucs vs. Cardinals live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football Matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for TIME 8:20 pm ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Tampa Bay (6-8) blew a 17-0 first half lead and committed five second-half turnovers in a 34-23 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Quarterback Tom Brady was responsible for turnovers on four consecutive possessions. Despite the loss Tampa Bay is still leading the NFC South and controls its own destiny to a No. 4 seed and a home playoff game.

Arizona (4-10) could be down to Trace McSorley as QB1 after Colt McCoy left the 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos with a possible concussion. Either way the Cardinals are playing out the string at this point and positioning themselves in the draft. The main storyline for Arizona at this point is the job security of head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Bucs are 6.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 41. Tampa Bay is -265 on the Moneyline while Arizona is sitting at +225.

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.