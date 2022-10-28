Bucs’ Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season

The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost edge rusher Shaquil Barrett to a torn Achilles suffered in Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday an MRI confirmed Barrett’s injury, which he suffered in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ 27-22 loss to the Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. The diagnosis means Barrett is done for 2022 and faces a long recovery.

Barrett played 33 snaps, recording one sack before exiting due to the injury, which required a cart to help him off the field.

The two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 second-team All-Pro went from a disappointment in Denver to a star in Tampa, becoming a menacing edge rusher who led the league in sacks in 2019, his first season with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay franchise-tagged Barrett before the start of the 2020 season, and he signed a four-year, $68.5 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2021.

Barrett’s injury ends his 2022 season after just eight games played and only three sacks recorded. He exits tied with linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. for the second-most sacks on the Buccaneers roster, and joins a long list of Tampa Bay players who have suffered injuries this season.

Once seen as a force in the NFL, Tampa Bay’s defense has taken a step back under Coach Todd Bowles in 2022. The Buccaneers currently rank 11th in total defense, but 23rd against the run, while owning a top-seven mark in points allowed per game.