Bucs-Seahawks: Most Watched International NFL Game Ever

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany this past Sunday was the most viewed NFL international game ever recorded since the NFL started playing internationally in 2016 with 5.8 million viewers.

The viewers were a combination of TV & Digital viewers and the Bucs-Seahawks game surpassed the Green Bay Packers-New York Giants Week 5 Game in London this season. The 5.8 million viewers for Seahawks-Buccaneers is up +5% versus Giants-Packers in Week 5, +19% versus Vikings-Saints in Week 4 from London this year, and +63% versus last year’s Week 5 Matchup from London between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

