Bucksport Girls Soccer Remains Undefeated Beats Central 2-1

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Girls Soccer Team remained undefeated, beating the Central Red Devils on Senior Recognition Day in Corinth, 2-1 on Friday, October 7th.

The game was scoreless until the 24:16 mark in the 2nd Half when Bucksport’s Meg Morrison scored on a deflected ball.

Central tied it 3 minutes later on a goal from Brynn Clark off of a cross from Rylee Speed.

Ella Hosford scored the game winner on a penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Bucksport’s goalie, Jetta Shook had 8 saves on 26 shots while Central’s goalie Sydney Gray had 26 saves on 40 shots.

Bucksport is now 11-0. They travel up to Lincoln to play Mattanawcook Academy on Thursday, October 13th at 4 pm

Central is now 9-3. They travel to Dexter to play the Tigers on Tuesday, October 11th at 4 pm

Thanks to Coach Rick Speed ​​for the info.

