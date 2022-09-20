Bucksport Boys’ Soccer Remains Undefeated Beat Calais 6-0

The Bucksport Boy’s Soccer Team remained undefeated, beating the Calais Blue Devils 6-0 in Bucksport on Monday, September 19th

According to Coach John Boynton

While Bucksport would control play the score would remain knotted at 0-0 until the 24th minute when Winger Jason Terrill was taken down from behind drawing a penalty kick. Evan Donnell would finish the opportunity giving the Bucks the 1-0 lead where the score would remain until the half. In the second half Bucksport would begin to find the openings scoring 5 unanswered goals finalizing the score at 6-0. Evan Donnell had two goals and one assist, Jason Terrill had two goals and one assist, and Brandon Elden also added two goals of his own. Diego Harvey and Harry Foster would have an assist. The Calais goalies would combine for 6 saves on 26 shots while Jake Williams of Bucksport had 3 saves on 4 shots faced.

Bucksport is now 6-0 on the season. They play host to Sumner on Saturday, September 24th at 5 pm

Calais is now 2-4. The Blue Devils travel to Washington Academy on Wednesday, September 21st at 4 pm

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!