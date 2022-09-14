Bucksport Boys’ Soccer Defeats Dexter 3-0

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Boys’ Soccer defeated Central 3-0 on Tuesday, September 13 in Bucksport under the lights in a drizzly rain.

Both teams came out of the gate quickly generating scoring chances, but the goalies on each squad held their own. Momentum swung back and forth until Bucksport’s center back Colton Chiavelli intercepted a pass from the Devils and found Evan Donnell streaking towards the goal where he was able to put the Bucks up 1-0 in the 30th minute. Six minutes later after a combination of passes at midfield, Bucksport’s Jason Terrill once again found Evan Donnell through the middle for the goal making the score 2-0. After halftime, rain would continue to fall and possession would remain balanced. With four minutes remaining in the game Jason Terrill would pick up his second assist finding Brandon Elden on the top of the box where he was able to put a shot over the Central keeper making the score 3-0. Bucksport goalie Jake Williams picked up the shutout with 8 saves on 12 shots and Central goalie Nicholas Masters had 9 saves on 15 shots.

The JV game saw the Red Devils defeat the Bucks 6-1.

Bucksport is now 4-0. They travel to Dexter on Friday, September 16th at 4 pm

Central is now 1-3 and travel to Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln on Thursday, September 15th at 4 pm

Thanks to John Boynton for the information

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the Nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 pm We will then announce the Winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write Recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the score sheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!