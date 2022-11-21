Bucks vs. Trail Blazers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 21 predictions from proven computer models

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 pm ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 11-4 overall and 8-1 at home, while Portland is 10-6 overall and 6-2 on the road. The Bucks and Blazers both limp into Monday’s contest having lost three of their last four games.

Milwaukee is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 214.5. Before Entering any Trail Blazers vs. Bucks picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 100-66 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,600. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Trail Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Trail Blazers:

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers spread: Bucks -9.5

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 214.5 points

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers money line: Milwaukee -480, Portland +360

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday, falling 110-102. A silver lining for Milwaukee was the play of center Bobby Portis, who posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. For the season, Portis is averaging 13.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded a double-double in two of his last three outings, and he’s been sensational at home this season. In eight games at the Fiserv Forum, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap this past Saturday as the Blazers fell 118-113 to the Utah Jazz. Portland’s loss shouldn’t obscure the performances of shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 23 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards, and small forward Josh Hart, who had 19 points along with eight boards.

Offensively, the Trail Blazers are averaging 109.9 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the NBA. On the defensive end, Portland is giving up just 108.3 points per contest, the sixth-best mark in the league.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Bucks vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.