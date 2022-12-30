Bucks vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 30 predictions from proven computer models

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 pm ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 22-12 overall and 14-3 at home, while Minnesota is 16-19 overall and 7-11 on the road. Both teams will be missing some big influences in this game with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out for the Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is out and Jrue Holiday (hamstring) is doubtful for the Bucks.

Milwaukee is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 227 points

Bucks vs. Timberwolves money line: Milwaukee -250, Minnesota +205

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 119-113. The losing side was boosted by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 45 points and 22 rebounds while also dishing out seven assists.

However, the Bucks squandered an 11-point lead in the final 150 seconds of action and let one get away on the road. Milwaukee failed to cover the spread in each of the last four games of a five-game road trip but now will return home where the Bucks have covered in five of their last six games.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves were just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 119-118 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The loss was just more Heartbreak for Minnesota, who fell 128-125 when the teams previously met in January. Their defeat shouldn’t obscure the performances of point guard D’Angelo Russell, who had 27 points, and small forward Jaden McDaniels, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Anthony Edwards also had a big game with 27 points and the former No. 1 overall pick continues to take on a larger-than-normal scoring role with Towns out. Since Towns left the lineup on Nov. 30, Edwards is averaging 24.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 14 games.

