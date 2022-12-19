Bucks vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 19 predictions from proven computer models

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 pm ET on Monday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 18-11 overall and 12-3 at home, while Milwaukee is 21-8 overall and 7-5 on the road. The Bucks enter Monday’s Matchup with the best record in the Eastern Conference, while the Pelicans are currently ranked No. 2 in the West.

Milwaukee is favored by 1 point in the latest Pelicans vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 228.

Pelicans vs. Bucks spread: Pelicans +1

Pelicans vs. Bucks over/under: 228 points

Pelicans vs. Bucks money line: New Orleans -105, Milwaukee -115

What you need to know about the Pelicans

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Pelicans had to settle for a 118-114 defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. New Orleans was up 63-46 at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, the Pelicans got a solid performance out of power forward Zion Williamson, who finished with 30 points and nine assists.

For the season, Williamson is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He’s scored 30 or more points in four of his last five outings. CJ McCollum leads the team in assists with 5.6 per game. The 31-year-old is also averaging 18.1 points per game while knocking down 41.2% of his field goals.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, Milwaukee took its game against the Utah Jazz this past Saturday by a conclusive 123-97 score. Power forward Bobby Portis (22 points) and point guard Jrue Holiday (21 points) were the top scorers for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) missed Saturday’s matchup, but he’s expected to take the court against the Pelicans on Monday.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season, both of which rank inside the top-five of the NBA. As a team, the Bucks are averaging 112.6 points per game on offense, which ranks 17th in the league.

