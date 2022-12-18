Bucks vs. Pelicans – NBA Game Preview – December 19, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks (21-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (18-11, second in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Pelicans take on Milwaukee.

The Pelicans have gone 12-3 in home games. New Orleans ranks third in the NBA with 56.3 points in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 19.1.

The Bucks are 7-5 on the road. Milwaukee averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 18.2 points and 5.7 assists for the Pelicans. Williamson is averaging 22.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 65.3% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 48.7 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Khris Middleton: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

——

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.