Bucks vs Pacers Pick – NBA Predictions & Odds 1/16/23

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks meet Monday in NBA action at the Fiserv Forum. Let’s take a look at the odds, history, injuries and give out a pick for this game.

Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks Odds

The Bucks are 10.5 point favorites and have a ML price of -625. The over / under is set at 226 points.

Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks Last Meeting

The Bucks beat the Pacers last February 128-119 when they were 14 point favorites. The Bucks have won each of the last 8 meetings against the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks Injuries

Myles Turner and Goga Bitadze are questionable for the Pacers. Joe Ingles and Serge Ibaka are questionable for the Bucks, while Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo are probable.

Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks Trends

The Pacers are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games played on 1 days rest and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall. The Bucks are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 Monday games and 5-2 ATS in their last 7 home games. The over is 7-3 in Pacers last 10 overall. The under is 4-0 in Bucks last 4 overall. The Pacers are 1-7 ATS in the last 8 meetings in Milwaukee and 3-10 ATS in the last 13 meetings.

Randy’s Free Pick

The Pacers are dealing with a ton of injuries, but the Bucks have had issues on the road all year where they lose by an average of 4.7 points and struggle defensively. The Bucks are also losing their last 5 games by an average of 2.4 points. Lots of points here for an early start. I’ll take a shot with the Pacers and free buckets.